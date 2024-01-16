Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2024

Brisbane Roar will entertain Macarthur at the Suncorp Stadium in a mid-table A-League clash on Thursday.

The hosts returned to winning ways after four consecutive losses last week, with a comeback 3-2 win over the Newcastle Jets. Jay O'Shea equalized in the 61st minute but Phillip Cancar scored four minutes later to restore Newcastle's lead.

Substitute Jonas Markovski pulled Brisbane level in the 82nd minute before O'Shea scored from the penalty spot to complete his brace and help Roar to a hard-earned win.

The visitors have played back-to-back draws in their last three league outings and were held to a 3-3 stalemate by Western United in their previous outing. Ulises Dávila was the match's hero, scoring a hat-trick, including a 90th-minute equalizer.

The visitors have 18 points to their name from 13 league outings, the same as fourth-placed Central Coast Mariners. The hosts have 17 points but have a game in hand over the visitors.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths seven times across all competitions thus far. They have contested these games closely, with the visitors having a 3-2 lead in wins and two games ending in draws.

They last met in the campaign opener in October, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw.

The hosts have the second-worst defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 27 goals in 12 games. The visitors have not fared much better, shipping in 23 goals in 13 games.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in their last two home meetings against Macarthur after losing 2-0 in their first-ever home game in 2021.

The visitors are winless in their last six league outings, with three losses and draws apiece in that period.

Four of the last seven meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction

The Lions returned to winning ways after four back-to-back losses last week and will look to build on that form here. They scored three goals in a match across all competitions for the first time since October, so should be hopeful of another prolific outing.

Head coach Ben Cahn registered his first win as the head coach and is expected to stick with a similar starting XI from that win.

The Bulls are winless in their last six league outings, conceding three goals apiece in four games in that period. Nonetheless, they have played draws in three of their four league games this year and will look to avoid a defeat in this match.

They have just two wins in their last 14 away games in the league, suffering 10 defeats, and might struggle here. Former Adelaide United winger Bernardo has completed his move to the club and head coach Mile Sterjovski is likely to start the Brazilian winger from the bench.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Macarthur

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Valère Germain to score or assist any time - Yes