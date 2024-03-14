Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2024

Brisbane Roar will entertain Macarthur at the Ballymore Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last three league outings, with two games ending in draws. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 away draw by Sydney last week. Sydney's Jake Girdwood-Reich was sent off in the 25th minute, but Roar were unable to make the most of their numerical advantage.

Robert Mak gave Sydney the lead in the 64th minute, and Henry Hore equalized for Roar just three minutes later. With 26 points from 21 league games, they are in eighth place in the league table.

The visitors saw their unbeaten run end after two games last week, as they fell to a 3-0 home loss to the Central Coast Mariners, failing to score for the first time in 15 games across all competitions. They are in fourth place in the league table with 32 points from 21 games. Just four points separate them from seventh-placed Western Sydney Wanderers.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths eight times thus far, with all meetings taking place in the A-League since 2021. The visitors have dominated proceedings against the hosts, with a 4-2 lead in wins and two games ending in draws.

Five of the eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Macarthur are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the hosts, recording three wins. They are unbeaten in their two meetings against the hosts this term and recorded a 3-1 away win in January.

Brisbane Roar have suffered just one loss in their last six league outings, recording two wins and three draws.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the A-League this season, conceding 45 goals in 21 games.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction

The Roar are on a three-game unbeaten run in the A-League, with two games ending in draws. They are unbeaten in their last four home games, scoring 11 goals, and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have failed to score in two of their four home meetings against the visitors, which is cause for concern.

They have kept just one clean sheet in 11 home games in the A-League this term. Thomas Waddingham and Antonee Burke-Gilroy return to the fold after missing out last week with minor injuries.

The Bulls have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last five games while suffering three defeats. Interestingly, all losses came in their home games, and they are unbeaten in their last four away games in the A-League, recording two wins.

Considering the hosts' upturn in form recently and the visitors' impressive record in this fixture, a draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Macarthur

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Valère Germain to score or assist any time - Yes