Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2025

Brisbane Roar and Macarthur get their 2025-26 Australian A-League campaign underway when they lock horns at Suncorp Stadium on Friday. Mile Sterjovski’s men are unbeaten in the last eight meetings between the teams since February 2022 and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Having capped off their club friendly schedule with an emphatic 8-0 victory over Olympic FC September 10, Brisbane Roar played out a 1-1 draw with Solomon Islands in their final outing before the new season on October 4.

Since closing out the 2024-25 campaign with a 1-0 loss against Wellington Phoenix in the Australian Cup playoffs on May 14, Michael Valkanis’ side picked up five wins and three draws from their eight pre-season games, scoring 34 goals and keeping five clean sheets.

Brisbane Roar will look to continue building momentum from their pre-season as they set their sights on reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 campaign, when they finished fourth in the A-League table.

Elsewhere, Macarthur picked up their first win in Group E of the AFC Champions League a fortnight ago when they thrashed Chinese Super League side Beijing Guoan 3-0 at the Campbelltown Sports Stadium.

Before that, Sterjovski’s men fell to a 3-0 loss against Newcastle Jets in the Australian Cup quarter-finals on August 24 to draw the curtains on their 2024-25 season before losing 2-1 against Hong Kong outfit Tai Po in their Champions League opener on September 18.

Like this weekend’s hosts, Macarthur also failed to secure a playoff spot last season as they finished eighth in the A-League table with 33 points from 26 games.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With six wins from the last 11 meetings between the sides, Macarthur boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Brisbane Roar have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Macarthur are on a run of eight consecutive games without defeat against Valkanis’ men, picking up five wins and three draws since a 3-1 loss in February 2022.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 matches across all competitions, picking up eight wins and three draws since April 17.

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Prediction

The last six meetings between Brisbane and Macarthur have produced a combined 28 goals, and we anticipate another action-packed contest at Suncorp Stadium as both sides look to get the season off on the right foot.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper, but we predict Valkanis’ men will make the most of their home advantage and snap their poor run in this fixture.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Macarthur

Brisbane Roar vs Macarthur Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brisbane Roar to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Brisbane and Macarthur have both scored in their last six encounters)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of their last seven meetings)

