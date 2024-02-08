Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Brisbane Roar will invite Melbourne City to the Suncorp Stadium in a mid-table A-League clash on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league outings but managed to arrest their losing streak after three games as they held league leaders Wellington Phoenix to a 1-1 draw last week. Corey Brown was the hero for the Roar, scoring the match-winner in the fourth minute of added time.

The visitors have endured an inconsistent run in the league recently, with three losses in their last four games. They registered a 1-0 home win over Adelaide United last month but failed to build on that form as they lost 4-2 to Perth Glory last week.

Tolgay Arslan, who bagged a brace in that loss, was sent off in injury time after picking up his second yellow card and will be suspended for the trip up north to Queensland.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 41 times in all competitions since 2010. The visitors have been the better side in these meetings, with 22 wins to their name. The visitors have 12 wins, and seven games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last six league meetings against the hosts, recording five wins.

Melbourne City registered an 8-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December, which was not only the biggest win in this fixture but also the joint-biggest win in A-League history.

Brisbane Roar have just one win in their last nine league games while suffering seven defeats.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 36 goals in 16 games.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Prediction

The Roar have just one win in their last nine league outings and have registered just one win in their last six home games. They have conceded at least twice in eight of their last nine league outings and might struggle here. They have just one win in their last five home meetings against City, failing to score three times in that period, which is cause for concern.

Ruben Zadkovich took charge as the club's interim coach after head coach Ben Cahn took a medical leave and earned a point against the Wellington Phoenix. Captain Tom Aldred picked up an injury in the warmup ahead of the match and remains unavailable. Henry Hore and Jack Hingert were subbed off but have recovered from their knocks and are in contention to start.

The Hearts have seen a drop in form recently, suffering three losses in five games in 2024 thus far. They have a six-game unbeaten run in this fixture and having registered an 8-1 win in the reverse fixture in December, they'll look to secure the league double.

Former winger Marco Tilio has rejoined the club on a six-month loan from Celtic and is in contention to start. In-form midfielder Tolgay Arslan is suspended after his red card last week and faces a lengthy suspension for potential verbal abuse of a match official.

Considering the recent struggle of both teams and the absence of Arslan for the visitors, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Melbourne City

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Jamie Maclaren to score or assist any time - Yes