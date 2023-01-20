Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Brisbane Roar will entertain Melbourne City at Kayo Stadium in A-League on Saturday (January 12).

The hosts did not participate in the Finals series last season, finishing 11th out of 12 teams. Brisbane have not won the competition since the 2013-14 season. This campaign, though, they have the playoffs in their sights following a bright start.

The Roar are seventh in the standings on 15 points after 12 games. Hitting the sixth spot would grant them qualification for the Finals series and the Australia Cup round of 32. However, they have always struggled against Melbourne, losing in almost all their last ten clashes.

Melbourne lead the standings with 26 points, four points ahead of Central Coast Mariners after 11 games. They have won the A-League Men Premiership back-to-back since the 2020–21 season and are eyeing a third straight success this season. Expectations are sky high at AAMI Park – Melbourne can’t afford a slip-up in Brisbane.

Meanwhile, City Boys’ trip to Brisbane would be another test of their title credentials, with 14 games remaining. They have lost once in their last five away games and once in their last five meetings at Brisbane. They beat Brisbane home and away last season, outscoring them 4-1 across two games. Can they do it again?

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brisbane have won once and lost four times in their five games against Melbourne.

The Roar have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games with Melbourne at the Kayo Stadium.

Brisbane have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games at home.

Melbourne have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five away games.

Brisbane have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Melbourne have won thrice, drawn once and lost once.

Form Guide: Brisbane Roar – L-L-W-D-D; Melbourne – D-W-W-W-L.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Prediction

The hosts have scored ten goals in the league, with Carlo Armiento (3) and Jay O'Shea (2) contributing half of that tally. They're expected to flex their ofmuscles against the visitors.

Jamie Maclaren, meanwhile, has scored 13 of the visitors’ 24 goals. He's the league’s leading top scorer and will look to increase his tally. Melbourne are expected to edge past Brisbane due to their blistering form, especially recently.

Prediction: Brisbane Roars 1-3 Melbourne

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Melbourne

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Melbourne

Tip 3: Brisbane to score first – No

Tip 4: Melbourne to score - Yes

