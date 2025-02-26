Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 1st 2025

Brisbane Roar will host Melbourne Victory at the Suncorp Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have endured a near-abysmal season and now find themselves rock-bottom in the league table with just six points from 16 matches.

Ad

They were beaten 3-1 by Newcastle Jets in their last match, with Jay O'Shea's stunning strike ultimately counting as a mere consolation goal as they registered a fourth consecutive defeat at the hands of the Jets.

Melbourne Victory are enjoying a good run of form as they continue their push for the playoffs. They played out an end-to-end 2-2 draw against rivals Melbourne City in the derby last time out and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points following Clarismario's go-ahead strike early in the second half before their opponents leveled things up from the spot later in the half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit fourth in the table with 29 points from 18 matches and could climb as high as second place with maximum points on Saturday.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 60th meeting between the Roar and Victory. The hosts have won 21 of their previous matchups while the visitors have won four more with their other 13 contests ending level.

The visitors picked up a 2-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a seven-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts are the only side in the Australian top flight this season yet to keep a clean sheet.

Melbourne Victory have conceded 22 goals in the A-League this season. Only Melbourne City (17) and league leaders Auckland (13) have managed fewer.

Ad

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Roar have lost two of their last three games and have won just one competitive game since last April. They have lost every home game this season and will be desperate to snap that streak on Saturday.

Victory are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five matches. They have struggled for results on the road of late but should have enough to come out on top here.

Ad

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 0-1 Melbourne Victory

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Melbourne Victory to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback