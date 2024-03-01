Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024 

Brisbane Roar will welcome Melbourne Victory to the Kayo Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday 19 clash on Sunday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Brisbane Roar. They twice took the lead through Nikita Rukavytsa and Noah Batic, while the Roar equalized through Thomas Waddingham and Jonas Markovski.

Melbourne Victory, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Central Coast Mariners. Ryan Teague's own goal three minutes into the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The defeat left them in fourth spot in the table, having garnered 31 points from 19 games. Brisbane Roar are eighth with 22 points to show for their efforts in 19 games.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 53rd meeting between the two sides. Melbourne Victory have 21 wins to their name, Brisbane Roar were victorious on 19 occasions while 12 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in April 2023 when Brisbane Roar claimed a 1-0 away victory.

The last six head-to-head games have produced under 2.5 goals.

Nine of Brisbane Roar's last 10 league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Melbourne Victory's last eight games have produced less than three goals.

Brisbane Roar have won just one of their last seven league games (four losses).

The home side on the day have not won any of the last six head-to-head games (four draws).

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Brisbane Roar find themselves five points behind the playoffs and know that a win here would take them one step closer to the top six. However, they have struggled over the last few months. Their games have been typically high-scoring, with 10 of their last 12 league games producing at least three goals.

Melbourne Victory have also struggled to get wins, with just one of their last eight league games ending in victory. They have drawn each of their last four league games on their travels and this trend could be set to continue.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-2 Melbourne Victory

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Man Utd and other Premier League GW 27 fixtures! Click here