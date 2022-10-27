Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29th 2022

Brisbane Roar will entertain Melbourne Victory at the Moreton Daily Stadium on matchday four of the A-League on Saturday.

The hosts are winless in their three league games and are in 10th place in the league standings with just two points to their name. After falling to a 2-0 home defeat against reigning champions Melbourne City a fortnight ago, they held Western Sydney Wanderers to a 1-1 draw last Saturday.

Melbourne Victory have seen back-to-back wins in their last two games after an opening day win over Sydney. They hosted local rivals Melbourne City in their previous outing and conceded two goals in quick succession in the first half. The game ended in a 2-0 defeat for Melbourne Victory as they were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute and failed to cause any problems for the reigning champions.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two western Australian rivals have crossed paths 49 times across all competitions. Melbourne Victory have been the better side in these games and have 21 wins to their name. The hosts have picked up 17 wins against their southern rivals and 11 games have ended in draws.

The two sides played out stalemates in their two meetings last season, with the game at Saturday's venue ending in a 1-1 draw.

The two teams have been evenly matched in the 24 meetings at Saturday's venue with 10 wins for both sides and four games ending in draws.

Brisbane have just one win in their last six home games against the visitors, who have four wins in that period and one game has ended in a draw.

Brisbane have the worst goal-scoring record in the A-League, scoring just one goal in three games. Melbourne, on the other hand, have the second-worst defensive record in the league, conceding six goals.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

The Roar have struggled to get going this term and Charlie Austin has scored their only goal thus far. Melbourne have failed to score in their last two league games, with new signing Nani picking up an assist in the 3-2 win over Sydney in their campaign opener.

Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, a low-scoring draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Melbourne Victory

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Melbourne to score first - Yes

