Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory will battle for three points in an Australian A-League fixture on Friday.

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 2-0 defeat they suffered away to Perth Glory on Monday. Bruno Fornaroli scored a brace to hand his side all three points.

Melbourne Victory secured a narrow 1-0 home victory over the Central Coast Mariners a day earlier. Nishan Velupillay stepped off the bench to score the match-winner in the fourth minute of injury time.

The win helped the Boys in Blue climb to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 18 points from 12 matches played so far. Brisbane Roar occupy the bottom spot and have just 11 points to show for their efforts in 12 matches.

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 51 occasions. The visiting side have 24 wins to their name, while Brisbane Roar were victorious in 18 previous matches with nine games ending in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Nicholas D'Agostino and Ben Folami both got on the scoresheet to help Melbourne secure a 3-0 home win.

Brisbane Roar form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Melbourne Victory form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Brisbane Roar

Nikola Mileusnic, Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman are unavailable due to injuries. Tom Aldred and Ryo Wada are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Nikola Mileusnic, Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: Tom Aldred, Ryo Wada

Suspension: None

Melbourne Victory

Rai Marchan recently underwent surgery and is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Injury: Rai Marchan

Suspension: None

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jordan Holmes (GK); Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Nicholas Olsen, Matti Steinmann, Rahmat Akbari, Henry Hore; Juan Lescano, Jay O'Shea

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ivan Kelava (GK); Jason Davidson, Roderick, Matthew Spiranovic, Stefan Nigro; Ben Folami, Leigh Brixham, Joshua Brillante, Marco Rojas; Jake Brimmer, Nicholas D'Agostino

Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Melbourne Victory's win over the weekend halted a three-game losing streak and they will be looking to build on this for a late playoff push.

Brisbane Roar still have an outside shot at making the top six but must start showing consistency for this to happen. Goals have come at a premium for the hosts but they could be granted chances against a Victory side that have not been defensively resolute.

We are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Melbourne Victory

