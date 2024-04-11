Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2024

Brisbane Roar will welcome Newcastle Jets to the Suncorp Stadium for an Australian A-League round 24 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 away win over Western Sydney Wanderers last week. Tom Aldred and Henry Hoe scored either side of Dylan Pierias to help their side claim all three points.

Newcastle Jets, meanwhile, saw off Sydney FC with a 3-1 victory at home. Clayton Taylor and Reno Piscopo scored to put them two goals up by the 28th minute while their visitors got reduced to 10 men in the 37th minute. Despite their numerical disadvantage, they halved the deficit on the stroke of halftime but Apostolos Stametelopoulos scored on the hour-mark to ensure there was no fightback.

The win left them in 10th spot in the table, having accrued 24 points from as many games. Brisbane Roar are eighth with 29 points to their name.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 55th meeting between the two sides. Brisbane Roar have 22 wins to their name, and Newcastle Jets were victorious on 21 occasions while 11 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in January 2024 when Newcastle Jets claimed a 3-1 home win.

The last five head-to-head games have produced three goals or more, with each of the last four witnessing goals at both ends.

Eight of Brisbane Roar's last nine games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brisbane Roar's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Newcastle Jets' victory over Sydney FC ended a nine-game unbeaten run (four losses).

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Brisbane Roar ended their three-game winless run with their victory last week. They will fancy their chances of claiming maximum points here, having not lost any of the last six head-to-head games they hosted, winning the last three on the bounce.

Newcastle Jets, for their part, are just two points off the foot of the table and are winless in their last eight away games (four losses).

We are tipping Brisbane Roar to claim maximum points with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Newcastle Jets

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brisbane Roar to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals