Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Newcastle Jets take on Brisbane Roar at the Moreton Daily Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Newcastle Jets are currently in seventh place in the A-League standings and have managed to recover from a poor start to their season. The Jets edged Melbourne City to a 1-0 victory in their previous match and will want to put in a similar performance in this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold this season and will need to step up to the plate in this game. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Macarthur FC last week and cannot afford to drop points this weekend.

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Head-to-Head

Newcastle Jets have a good record against Brisbane Roar and have won 19 matches out of a total of 47 games played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 16 victories against the Jets and will want to trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Brisbane Roar. Scott McDonald scored the winning goal on the day and will want to replicate his heroics on Sunday.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-W-W-W

Newcastle Jets form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-L-L

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Team News

Brisbane Roar have a good squad

Brisbane Roar

Brisbane Roar have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will want to prove a point in this match. The Brisbane side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its line-up for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ben Kantarovski is unavailable at the moment

Newcastle Jets

Newcastle Jets will have to do without Ben Kantarovski and John Koutroumbis going into this game. The Jets have been disappointing this season and will need to make a statement this week.

Injured: Ben Kantarovski, John Koutroumbis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Scott McDonald, Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Newcastle Jets Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Duncan; Connor O'Toole, Nikolai Topor-Stanley, Lachlan Jackson, Jason Hoffman; Steven Ugarkovic, Kosta Petratos, Angus Thurgate; Ramy Najjarine, Roy O'Donovan, Valentino Yuel

Brisbane Roar vs Newcastle Jets Prediction

Brisbane Roar's exceptional run of results came to a grinding halt against Macarthur last week and the home side will be intent on returning to winning ways in this fixture. Riku Danzaki and Scott McDonald have been impressive this season and will want to make their mark on the game.

Newcastle Jets, on the other hand, are yet to hit their peak and will need to work hard to get a positive result this weekend. Brisbane Roar are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Newcastle Jets

