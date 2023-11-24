Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | November 26th 2023

Brisbane Roar will invite Perth Glory to the Suncorp Stadium in a mid-table A-League clash on Sunday.

The hosts registered their second win of the league campaign last time out, defeating the Central Coast Mariners 2-1 in their away game. Florin Berenguer broke the deadlock in the 19th minute for Roar but Alou Kuol pulled the Mariners level in the 31st minute.

Thomas Waddingham scored his first goal of the season in the 41st minute to restore Roar's one-goal lead. Both teams had a player sent off in the second half and midfielder Joe Caletti will serve a one-match suspension in this match.

The visitors fell to their second loss of the season in their previous outing, falling to a 2-0 away defeat to league leaders Western Sydney Wanderers. With just one win to their name, they are in eighth place in the league table, trailing the hosts by two places and three points.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 54 times in all competitions thus far. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 27 wins to their name. The visitors have 16 wins in this fixture and 11 games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded 2-1 home wins in their two league meetings last season.

The hosts have outscored the visitors 8-5 in four league games thus far. Although, the visitors have the better defensive record, conceding one goal fewer (6).

Brisbane Roar have won four of their last five home games in the A-League, keeping three clean sheets.

Perth Glory are winless in away games in 2023. Interestingly, they have just one win in their travels since February 2022.

Roar are unbeaten in their last four home meetings against the visitors, recording three wins.

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Prediction

Roar have the chance to become just the fourth team in A-League history to register 200 wins when they take to the pitch on Sunday. They will look to achieve that incredible feat in front of their home crowd, so head coach Ross Aloisi is likely to field a strong starting XI.

Jonas Markovski and Aaron Reardon are sidelined through knee injuries and Joe Caletti is out through a suspension. Jack Hingert has been included in the squad after overcoming an injury and should start from the bench.

The Glory have lost their two away games this season, scoring just once while conceding four goals. They have just two wins in their last 13 away meetings against the hosts. They have a poor record in their travels, registering just one win away from home since February 2022.

David Williams, Adam Zimarino, Riley Warland, and Bruce Kamau are currently on the treatment table for the visitors, limiting the options for head coach Alen Stajcic.

Considering the home advantage for Roar and the visitors' struggles in their recent away games, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Perth Glory

Brisbane Roar vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brisbane Roar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florin Berenguer to score or assist any time - Yes