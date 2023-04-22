Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2023

Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC square off at the Suncorp Stadium in round 25 of the Australian A-League on Monday.

With just two games to go before the end of the regular season, both sides will be looking to claim maximum points and keep their playoff quest alive.

Brisbane Roar suffered a huge blow in their race for a playoff spot last Sunday when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Wellington Phoenix at the WIN Stadium.

However, Nick Green’s men now return home, where they are currently on a three-game winning streak, seeing off Perth Glory, Western United and Newcastle Jets respectively.

With 27 points from 24 games, Brisbane Roar are currently 10th in the A-League table, five points off the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Sydney FC returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Perth Glory 4-1 last time out to edge closer to securing post-season football.

Steve Corica’s side were previously on a four-match winless run, claiming two draws and losing twice since March’s 1-0 home win over Melbourne Victory.

Sydney FC are currently fifth in the league table, level on points with sixth-placed Wellington Phoenix in the final playoff spot.

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 20 wins from the last 56 meetings between the sides, Brisbane Roar hold a slight upper hand in the head-to-head record of this fixture.

Sydney FC have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.

The Roar are unbeaten in their last four games against Sydney, claiming two wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss in January 2022.

Corica’s men are without a win in three consecutive away matches, picking up one draw and losing twice since their 1-0 victory at Western Sydney Wanderers on February 11.

Brisbane Roar are currently on a run of three straight home wins, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since February’s 1-0 friendly loss to Brisbane City FC.

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction

With both sides needing maximum points to ensure their playoff dreams stay alive, we anticipate a thrilling contest at the Suncorp Stadium. However, Brisbane have a slight edge given their home advantage and we predict they will do just enough to see off Sydney FC.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Sydney FC

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brisbane Roar

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their previous five meetings)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of the last six clashes between the teams)

