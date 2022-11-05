Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Brisbane Roar will invite Sydney FC to the Moreton Daily Stadium in the A-League on Sunday (November 6).

The hosts are winless in the league but have avoided defeat in their last two games. Brisbane held Melbourne Victory to a goalless draw in their previous outing at home. Goalkeeper Jordan Holmes was sent off in the 55th minute, but they kept their composure despite their numerical disadvantage, holding on for a draw.

Sydney, meanwhile, have bounced back well from a defeat in their campaign opener against Melbourne Victory and are unbeaten in three games since, winning two. Sydney are coming off a 3-2 win at Macarthur. They took an early, thanks to Patrick Wood's strike, before Robert Mak and Adrian Segecic also got on the scoresheet.

Brisbane (3) are 11th in the standings, while Sydney (7) are third.

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 51 times across competitions. Brisbane have a narrow 19-17 lead in wins, while 15 games have ended in draws.

Sydney didn't beat Brisbane in their two meetings last season. The game at Jubilee Park ended in a 1-1 draw, while Brisbane won 3-1 at home.

The last ten meetings between the two teams in Brisbane have been evenly contested, with three teams for each team and four ending in draws.

Seven of the last eight games between Brisbane and Sydney have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Brisbane are one of the three teams without a win in the A-League this season alongside Wellington Phoenix and Western United.

Brisbane have scored just one goal in the league this season, which is the worst attacking record in the competition.

Sydney have the best-attacking record in the league, scoring ten goals in four games.

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction

The Lions have struggled to get going this season, scoring just once, and the trend could continue. Charlie Austin has scored the only goal for them this term. Given their record against Sydney, Brisbane might score again, but a win seems unlikely.

The Sky Blues, meanwhile, have scored eight goals in their last three league outings and should secure a win.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Sydney FC

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sydney

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sydney to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Robert Mak to score any time - Yes

