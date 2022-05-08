Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Sydney FC lock horns with Brisbane Roar on Monday. Both teams have struggled this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in eighth place in the A-League standings and have been plagued by inconsistency this season. The away side suffered a 4-1 defeat against Melbourne Victory last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar and Sydney FC are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won 18 games apiece out of a total of 53 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in the Australia Cup this year and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Sydney FC. Brisbane Roar were wasteful on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-L-D-L-D

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-L-W

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Team News

Brisbane Roar have a point to prove

Brisbane Roar

Alex Parsons and Connor Chapman are injured and will not be included in the squad. Scott Neville was sent off last week and will also be unavailable for selection against Sydney FC.

Injured: Alex Parsons, Connor Chapman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Scott Neville

Sydney FC have a strong squad

Sydney FC

Michael Zullo, Luke Brattan, and Chris Zuvela remain fitness concerns for Sydney FC and will not be risked in this fixture. Calem Nieuwenhof is also injured and will be unable to play his part this weekend.

Injured: Luke Brattan, Michael Zullo, Chris Zuvela, Calem Nieuwenhof

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Tom Aldred, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Juan Lescano

Sydney FC @SydneyFC



Goals from Taylor (pictured), Sapsford and Matthews.



U20’s won 3-0. Full round up of all Academy results tomorrow.



#SydneyIsSkyBlue NPL FT | Another thriller for our @NPLNSW first grade tonight however they went down 4-3 to @RockdaleIlinden Goals from Taylor (pictured), Sapsford and Matthews.U20’s won 3-0. Full round up of all Academy results tomorrow. NPL FT | Another thriller for our @NPLNSW first grade tonight however they went down 4-3 to @RockdaleIlinden. Goals from Taylor (pictured), Sapsford and Matthews.U20’s won 3-0. Full round up of all Academy results tomorrow.#SydneyIsSkyBlue https://t.co/hoRCrlR0O9

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Tom Heward-Belle; Connor O'Toole, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Rhyan Grant; Anthony Caceres, Paulo Retre, Max Burgess, Milos Ninkovic; Elvis Kamsoba, Adam Le Fondre

$50 Risk-Free Bet + up to $1,000 Deposit Match at DraftKings SB

Brisbane Roar vs Sydney FC Prediction

Sydney FC have been given a reality check this season and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. The likes of Adam Le Fondre and Elvis Kamsoba can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark this week.

Brisbane Roar have managed to improve after their poor start to the campaign but have remained inconsistent over the past month. Sydney FC are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Sydney FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi