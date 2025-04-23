Brisbane Roar invite Wellington Phoenix to Suncorp Stadium in the A-League on Saturday. Neither team is in contention to qualify for the final series, so this game is a mere formality for both.

Brisbane are unbeaten in two games. After a 2-1 home win over Western United last week, they drew 1-1 with Adelaide United on Tuesday. Asumah Abubakar scored his fourth goal of the league campaign, equalizing in the 59th minute.

Wellington, meanwhile, have lost their last two games. After a 3-2 home loss to Melbourne Victory earlier this week, they suffered another 3-2 loss, to Adelaide United last week. Kosta Barbarouses and Isaac Hughes scored in quick succession in the first half to help them come back from two goals down, and Archie Goodwin bagged a late winner for Adelaide.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 52 times across competitions. Roar lead 22-13.

Brisbane are winless in seven meetings against Phoenix, losing four. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in February.

Brisbane have lost nine of 12 home A-League games this season.

Wellington have six wins in 24 league games this season, with four coming on their travels.

Their last three meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Wellington scoring in each outing.

Only last-placed Perth Glory have scored fewer goals (20) than Phoenix (27) in the A-League this season.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Brisabne have won two of their last 11 league games and are winless in three home games against Phoenix, failing to score twice.

The Nix were unbeaten in three games between March and April but have lost their last two games, conceding six times. They have won one of their last 11 league games.

Brisbane are winless in seven games against Phoenix. Three of their last five meetings have ended in draws, so another stalemate could ensue.

Prediction: Brisbane 1-1 Wellington

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More