Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2, 2024

Wellington Phoenix will look to extend their lead atop the A-League when they visit the Suncorp Stadium to face Brisbane Roar on Friday (February 2).

Brisbane were left empty handed in their last outing, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Central Coast Mariners on Saturday. Ben Cahn’s side have lost their last three games, conceding eight goals and scoring twice since a 3-2 victory over Newcastle Jets on January 14.

The Roar have picked up 17 points in 15 games and sit ninth in the points table, four points adrift of the playoff places.

Meanwhile, Oskar Zawada grabbed the headlines at the McDonald Jones Stadium, netting an 87th-minute winner to hand Wellington a narrow 2-1 victory over Newcastle Jets.

Giancarlo Italiano’s men have gone four games without defeat, winning twice since a 3-1 loss against Sydney FC on December 29. With 28 points from 14 games, Wellington lead the way in the league with a two-point cushion over second-placed Melbourne Victory.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 46 previous meetings, Brisbane lead 21-11.

Italiano’s men are unbeaten in four games against the Roar, winning thrice, since a 2-1 loss in March 2022.

Brisbane have won just one of their last five home games, losing three, since December.

Wellington boast the division’s best away record, picking up 15 points in eight games.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Their last five meetings have produced a combined 18 goals, so another action-packed contest could ensue. History and current form are on the Phoenix’s side, so expect to claim all three points.

Prediction: Brisbane 1-2 Wellington

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Wellington to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last seven clashes.)