Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League returns to the fold with another set of matches as Brisbane Roar take on Wellington Phoenix on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to step up in this match.

Wellington Phoenix are in sixth place in the A-League standings and have been fairly impressive this season. The New Zealand-based outfit edged Newcastle Jets to a 3-2 victory last week and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The hosts suffered a 2-1 defeat against Central Coast Mariners in their previous game and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an impressive record against Wellington Phoenix and have won 20 out of 42 matches played between the two teams. Wellington Phoenix have managed nine victories against Brisbane Roar and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 3-0 victory for Wellington Phoenix. Brisbane Roar were outplayed on the day and will need to make amends this weekend.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-L-L-W-L

Wellington Phoenix form guide in the A-League: W-D-W-D-W

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Juan Lescano are back in the squad and will be available for selection. Tom Aldred remains injured, however, and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wellington Phoenix need to win this game

Wellington Phoenix

Oliver Sail has recovered from his injury and has been impressive in recent weeks. Gary Hooper is injured and will be ruled out of the match against Brisbane Roar on Saturday.

Injured: Gary Hooper

Doubtful: Oskar van Hattum

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Corey Brown, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari

Wellington Phoenix Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Paulsen; Sam Sutton, Joshua Laws, Tim Payne, Louis Fenton; Alex Rufer, Clayton Lewis, Reno Piscopo, Jaushua Sotirio; Ben Waine, David Ball

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Phoenix Prediction

Wellington Phoenix have recovered from a slow start to their season and are unbeaten in their last six matches. The away side has pulled off a fair share of upsets this season and will be confident this weekend.

Brisbane Roar have been plagued by several issues this season and cannot afford another debacle on Saturday. Wellington Phoenix are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Wellington Phoenix

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi