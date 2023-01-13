Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Prediction and Betting Tips | January 14, 2023

Brisbane Roar will entertain Wellington at Kayo Stadium in A-League Men on Saturday (January 14).

Brisbane will have their task cut out to keep Wellington from scoring. Wellington have scored more than every other team in A-League this season, except the top two sides – Melbourne City and Central Coast. Brisbane will have to deploy a rock-solid defensive unit to thwart their opponents.

The Roar have won three times in 11 games, drawing six and losing two to earn 15 points. They sit one place above Wellington in fifth spot. Brisbane lost their last game against the visitors at home 3-0 early last year. They have also fared poorly at the Kayo Stadium this season, claiming one win in their last five games.

Wellington, meanwhile, have scored 19 goals so far as opposed to ten for Brisbane. After a two-game winless run, which included a 3-1 home defeat to Melbourne City, Wellington recovered with a 1-0 win over Sydney at the weekend. The road ahead, though, is difficult, as they face second-placed Central Coast after this game.

The Nix will look to avenge their 3-0 heart-shattering triumph at the Kayo Stadium not too long ago. Brisbane wouldn’t want their fans to suffer a similar fate without an appropriate response, but can they stand up to Wellington’s lightning attack?

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five clashes, Brisbane have won once and lost twice.

In their last five clashes at the Kayo Stadium, both teams have won twice.

In their last five home games, Brisbane have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Wellington have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games on the road.

Brisbane have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, the same as Wellington.

Form Guide: Brisbane Roar – L-W-D-D-W; Wellington – W-L-D-W-D.

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Prediction

Carlo Armiento and James O'Shea are under pressure to deliver goals after scoring three and two respectively for the hosts so far.

Bozhidar Kraev and Oskar Zawada, who have scored five and four goals respectively for the visitors, will hope to make crucial contributions. Brisbane are expected to take the win.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Wellington

Brisbane Roar vs Wellington Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brisbane

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brisbane to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Wellington to score - Yes

