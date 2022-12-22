Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd December 2022

The A-League is back in action with another round of matches this week as Brisbane Roar take on Western Sydney Wanderers in an important clash at the Kayo Stadium on Friday.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Preview

Brisbane Roar are currently in seventh place in the A-League standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side edged Newcastle Jets to an important 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive so far. The Wanderers slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Western United in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers are on even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 12 matches apiece out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in their last five matches in the A-League, with their previous defeat in the competition coming against Melbourne City in October this year.

Western Sydney Wanderers have won only one of their last four matches in the A-League and have picked up only four points during this period.

Brisbane Roar are one of four teams that have 10 points in the A-League and will need to put together a string of victories to separate themselves from the pack.

Brisbane Roar have lost only one of their seven A-League games so far this season - the joint-best record in this regard in the competition.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have been fairly impressive this season but have been pegged back by recent defeats. The Wanderers can pack a punch on their day and will need to arrest their recent slump.

Brisbane Roar have improved in recent weeks and will look to improve their standing in the league table. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Brisbane Roar to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yeni Ngbakoto to score - Yes

