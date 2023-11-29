Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | December 1st 2023

Brisbane Roar will welcome Western Sydney Wanderers to the Kayo Stadium for an Australian A-League matchday six fixture on Friday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Perth Glory at the same venue on Monday. Henry Hore and Jay O'Shea scored second-half goals to guide their side to victory.

Western Sydney Wanderers, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 1-1 draw away to Sydney FC on Sunday. Zachary Sapsord's 72nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

The victory left them at the summit of the standings, having garnered 11 points from five games. Brisbane Roar are fourth with 10 points to show for their efforts in five games.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides. Brisbane Roar have 14 wins to their name. Western Sydney Wanderers were victorious on 11 occasions while 11 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2023 when Brisbane Roar claimed a 4-2 victory in the quarterfinal of the Australian Cup en route to their runners-up finish.

The last five head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Brisbane Roar's last four league games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Western Sydney's five league games this season have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games, winning and drawing three games each.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Western Sydney Wanderers have made an unbeaten start to the season and will be aiming to consolidate top spot with a win here. Just one point separates the two sides and Brisbane Roar know that victory would take them above their visitors.

The Lions have a good recent record against the Wanderers and Ross Aloisi's side will be looking to make it seven games without defeat against Western Sydney.

Although one side could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Both halves to produce over 0.5 goals