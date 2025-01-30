Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31st 2025

Brisbane Roar and Western Sydney Wanderers get round 17 of the Australian A-League underway when they lock horns at the Suncorp Stadium on Friday. Alen Stajcic’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the hosts, having failed to win their last nine matches since May 2021.

Brisbane Roar finally stopped the rot in the A-League as they held on to see out a thrilling 4-3 victory over Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium last time out.

Ruben Zadkovich’s side had failed to win their 12 matches to start the campaign, losing 10 and claiming two draws while conceding 27 and scoring 12 in that time.

Brisbane Roar currently sit rooted to the bottom of the Australian A-League standings, having picked up just five points from their 13 games so far.

Trending

Western Sydney Wanderers, on the other hand, continue to struggle for results in the bottom half of the table as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Auckland FC on home turf.

Stajcic’s men have failed to win four of their most recent five matches, losing three and claiming one draw since the turn of the year. Western Sydney Wanderers have picked up 18 points from their 14 league matches to sit ninth in the table, level on points with 10th-placed Wellington Phoenix.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 15 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Brisbane Roar boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers have picked up three fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 14 occasions.

Brisbane Roar are unbeaten in their last nine games against Stajcic’s men, claiming four wins and five draws since a 2-0 loss in May 2021.

Western Sydney Wanderers are on a run of four consecutive away matches without defeat, picking up three wins and one draw since a 4-2 loss to Sydney FC on November 23.

Brisbane Roar have lost their six A-League home games this season and currently hold the division’s worst home record.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

While the Roar will be looking to continue from where they left off against Sydney FC, their form at home leaves a lot to be desired and we fancy Stajcic’s men to come away with a close victory.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Western Sydney Wanderers to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last eight encounters)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback