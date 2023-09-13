Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16th 2023

Brisbane Roar will lock horns against the Western Sydney Wanderers at Perry Park in the quarter-finals of the Australia Cup on Saturday.

The hosts overcame last season's runners-up Sydney United 58 FC 5-0 in their away game last month to book their place in the quarter-finals. Their impressive win helped them avenge their semi-final defeat from last season. They have made it to the last eight of the competition for the third season in a row.

The visitors recorded a comprehensive 5-1 home win over fellow A-League side Adelaide United in the previous round. Marcus Antonsson and Brandon Borrello bagged braces while Miloš Ninković scored a goal in the second half.

They have secured a berth in the quarter-finals for the first time since the 2019 campaign, in which they suffered a defeat to eventual runners-up Melbourne City.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have crossed paths 37 times in all competitions since 2012. Roar have a 14-12 lead in wins and 11 games have ended in draws.

They have met twice in the Australia Cup. They met in the preliminary round playoffs last season, with Brisbane recording a 3-1 win. They first met in the competition in the round of 32 in the 2015 edition, with the visitors recording a 1-0 win.

Three of the last four meetings between them have ended in draws with a 1-1 scoreline.

The visitors have just one win in their last 11 meetings against the hosts, who have four wins in that period.

The hosts have scored eight goals in their two games in the competition thus far while conceding twice. The visitors have also conceded just two goals in two games, but they have scored 11 goals in these games.

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

The Roar are unbeaten in their last five meetings against the visitors, though three games have ended in draws. They came out on top in their Australia Cup preliminary round playoffs last season as well. They have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

The Wanderers have enjoyed a prolific run in the competition thus far, scoring six and five goals respectively in their last two games. They have been the second-best side against the hosts recently and have just one win in their last six away games against Brisbane Roar.

As both teams have enjoyed good goalscoring form in the competition thus far, we expect the match to be a high-scoring affair. Considering Roar's recent record against the visitors, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 3-2 Western Sydney Wanderers

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brisbane Roar to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Brandon Borrello to score or assist any time - Yes