Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2021-22

The A-League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Brisbane Roar take on Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday. Both teams have largely failed to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Western Sydney Wanderers are in 10th place in the A-League standings and have endured a slump in recent weeks. The Wanderers played out a 3-3 draw against Melbourne City in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and are not having the best campaign so far. The hosts suffered a 3-1 defeat against Adelaide United last week and will need to bounce back in this game.

Brisbane Roar FC @brisbaneroar



Tickets 🎟️



📸 Capture One Double the football, double the value with two matches at Moreton Daily Stadium this Saturday 🦁Tickets 🎟️ bit.ly/3nYV407 📸 Capture One Double the football, double the value with two matches at Moreton Daily Stadium this Saturday 🦁Tickets 🎟️ bit.ly/3nYV407📸 Capture One https://t.co/1lNcfzGWhA

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Head-to-Head

Western Sydney Wanderers have a slight edge over Brisbane Roar and have won 12 out of 32 matches played between the two teams. Brisbane Roar have managed 11 victories against the Wanderers and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Western Sydney Wanderers. Brisbane Roar were poor on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: L-W-D-L-D

Western Sydney Wanderers form guide in the A-League: D-L-L-W-D

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Team News

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, and Alex Parsons are unavailable and will not be included in the squad. Tom Aldred is also injured and has been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Tom Aldred

Doubtful: Juan Lescano

Unavailable: Luke Ivanovic, Cyrus Dehmie, Louis Zabala, Alex Parsons

Western Sydney Wanderers need to win this game

Western Sydney Wanderers

Vedran Janjetovic is currently recovering from a long-term injury and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Rhys Williams picked up a hamstring strain last week and will not feature in this game.

Injured: Vedran Janjetovic, Rhys Williams

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Macklin Freke; Nicholas Olsen, Kai Trewin, Scott Neville, Jack Hingert; Jesse Daley, Ville Matti Steinman; Jay O'Shea, Henry Hore, Nikola Mileusnic; Rahmat Akbari

Western Sydney Wanderers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Mejias; Rhys Williams, John Koutroumbis, Thomas Aquilina, Adama Traore; Steven Ugarkovic, Terry Antonis, Ramy Najjarine; James Troisi, Dimitri Petratos, Tomer Hemed

Brisbane Roar vs Western Sydney Wanderers Prediction

Brisbane Roar are struggling at the moment and will need to address several issues to turn their campaign around. The hosts did pull off a crucial result against Perth Glory this week and will need to build on their momentum on Saturday.

Western Sydney Wanderers have good players in their ranks but will need to work as a unit this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-1 Western Sydney Wanderers

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi