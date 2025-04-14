Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2025

Brisbane Roar will host Western United at the Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have been poor all season and remain rock-bottom in the table with just 11 points as they head into the final four games of the regular season.

Ad

They were beaten 3-2 by Melbourne Victory in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road following Keegan Jelacic leveler midway through the second half, before their opponents reclaimed the lead late in the day.

Westen United, meanwhile, have been in fine form in recent months. They, however, saw their premiership charge take a hit on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by Western Sydney Wanderers and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the second half.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit third in the league table with 41 points from 24 matches. They are six points behind leaders Auckland and will be looking to reduce that gap this week.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between the Roar and Western United. The hosts have won just three of those games, while the visitors have won eight times, with their other two matchups ending level.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are the only side in the Australian top flight this season without a clean sheet.

Western United have scored 49 goals in the A-League this season. Only Western Sydney Wanderers (52) have managed more.

The Roar are the only side in the Australian top flight this season yet to register a win on home turf.

Ad

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction

The Lions are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last nine matches. They have the worst home record in the division this season and will need to step things up significantly this week if they are to secure maximum points.

Western United saw their latest result end a five-game winning streak and will be looking to bounce back here. They have the best away record in the A-League this season and should make that count here.

Ad

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Western United

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Western United to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More