Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | April 16th 2025

Brisbane Roar will host Western United at the Suncorp Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2024-25 Australia A-League campaign. The home side have been poor all season and remain rock-bottom in the table with just 11 points as they head into the final four games of the regular season.
They were beaten 3-2 by Melbourne Victory in their last match and had looked set to be headed toward a point on the road following Keegan Jelacic leveler midway through the second half, before their opponents reclaimed the lead late in the day.
Westen United, meanwhile, have been in fine form in recent months. They, however, saw their premiership charge take a hit on Saturday as they were beaten 2-0 by Western Sydney Wanderers and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing, particularly in the second half.
The visitors sit third in the league table with 41 points from 24 matches. They are six points behind leaders Auckland and will be looking to reduce that gap this week.
Brisbane Roar vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 13 meetings between the Roar and Western United. The hosts have won just three of those games, while the visitors have won eight times, with their other two matchups ending level.
- The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.
- The hosts are the only side in the Australian top flight this season without a clean sheet.
- Western United have scored 49 goals in the A-League this season. Only Western Sydney Wanderers (52) have managed more.
- The Roar are the only side in the Australian top flight this season yet to register a win on home turf.
Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction
The Lions are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last nine matches. They have the worst home record in the division this season and will need to step things up significantly this week if they are to secure maximum points.
Western United saw their latest result end a five-game winning streak and will be looking to bounce back here. They have the best away record in the A-League this season and should make that count here.
Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Western United
Brisbane Roar vs Western United Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Western United to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the visitors' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of the hosts' last eight matches)