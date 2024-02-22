Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2024

Brisbane Roar will welcome Western United to the Suncorp Stadium in the A-League on Friday.

The hosts saw their unbeaten run end after two games last week, as they suffered a narrow 3-2 away loss at Perth Glory. Goals from Nikola Mileusnic and Thomas Waddingham in quick succession helped them overturn a one-goal deficit in the first half, but Glory scored twice late in the match to eke out a narrow win.

The visitors had registered their first win of the year last week but failed to keep that momentum going and lost 2-1 to local rivals Melbourne Victory on Tuesday. Daniel Penha scored for the second match in a row to give United a lead in the 60th minute.

Late drama ensued as Melbourne Victory defender Damien Da Silva scored twice in injury time, including the match-winner from the last kick of the game, to help Victory register a memorable comeback win.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 10 times since 2019, with all meetings taking place in the A-League. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, with a 6-3 lead in wins and just one meeting ending in a draw.

Just three of the 10 meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors keeping four clean sheets and a couple of clean sheets for the hosts.

Western United registered a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in December after going winless in their two meetings in the 2022–23 season.

Four of Brisbane Roar's six wins in the A-League this season have come at home.

The hosts have the worst defensive record in the league this season, conceding 40 goals in 18 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the worst attacking record, scoring just 16 times in 17 games.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction

The Roar have seen a drop in form recently, with just one win in their last six league outings. At home, they have suffered just one loss in their last four games while recording two wins, and will look to build on that form.

There are no notable absentees for the hosts in this match, and head coach Ruben Zadkovich has included Ayom Majok in the squad after being rested last week.

The visitors have been in poor form throughout this season, with just three wins in 17 games in the A-League thus far. They are winless in their last eight away games in the league, suffering seven losses.

Daniel Penha, who has scored in the last two games, was injured after celebrating his goal against Melbourne Victory on Tuesday and had to be subbed off. He has been named in the squad for the match and might retain his place in the starting XI.

Ben Garuccio, Josh Risdon, Sebastian Pasquali, and Riku Danzaki are back in the squad for the trip to Brisbane, but James Donachie is suspended.

While recent meetings between the two teams have been contested closely, considering the current form of the two teams and United's poor away record this season, Brisbane are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 2-1 Western United

