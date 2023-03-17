Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction and Betting Tips | March 18, 2023 

Brisbane Roar and Western United will battle for three points in an Australian A League matchday 21 fixture on Saturday (March 18).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Melbourne City last weekend, with Aiden O'Neill scoring a brace either side of Jay O'Shea's penalty. Western, meanwhile, triumphed 2-1 at Melbourne Victory.

Noah Botic opened the scoring for Western in the 38th minute before Bruno Fornaroli levelled matters five minutes into the second half. Alexsandar Prijovic, though, restored his side's lead in the 62nd minute to seal all three points.

The win saw them climb to seventh spot in the league, having garnered 25 points from 20 games. Brisbane, meanwhile, are in 11th spot with 20 points accrued in as many outings.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 35 previous occasions, with Brisbane leading 13-11.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Brisbane's last six games have had goals at both ends.

Western's last five games have had at least three goals.

Brisbane have won just one of their last ten league games, losing seven.

Western have lost just one of their last seven meetings with Brisbane, winning five.

Seven of their last nine meetings have produced less than three goals.

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Prediction

Brisbane have struggled for consistency this term, managing just one win in their last ten games. That came in their last home outing, so they will relish a return to home comforts after two road games.

Western, meanwhile, have won their last three games and will fancy their chances of making it four in a row. The visitors should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Brisbane Roar 1-2 Western United

Brisbane Roar vs Western United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Western to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

