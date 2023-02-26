Brisbane vs Perth Glory Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th February 2023

Brisbane Roar will entertain Perth Glory at Kayo Stadium in A-League action on Sunday.

Brisbane vs Perth Glory Preview

With eight rounds of matches to spare, the fortunes of the sides are unlikely to change. Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory are not performing any better than last season, when they finished bottom of the standings– 11th and 12th respectively. The former currently occupy the basement while the latter sit in the ninth spot.

The Roar have won only three matches out of 17, with eight draws and six defeats. They are winless in their last seven outings and have conceded nine goals against three scored in their last five matches. Brisbane have not prevailed in their last five matches at home. They were defeated by Perth Glory 2-1 in their last encounter.

The visitors have earned three points more than Brisbane, 20-17, but are still a long way from the top. Perth Glory are 17 points adrift of the leaders Melbourne City. They have won five matches, drawn five, and lost seven. They have not got the better of any side since their last win against Melbourne Victory on January 21.

The Glory’s away form is cause for concern as they have not won on the road in their last five meetings, managing only one draw. Their last win against Brisbane at Kayo Stadium dates back to January 2019. Other visits since then have been disastrous. Perth Glory could move three places up the standings if they succeed on Sunday.

Brisbane vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brisbane have won thrice and lost twice in their last five meetings with Perth Glory.

Brisbane have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five meetings with Perth Glory at home.

Brisbane have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five home matches.

Perth Glory have drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Brisbane have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Perth Glory have won once, drawn twice and lost once.

Brisbane vs Perth Glory Prediction

Goals have been a rare commodity for the hosts. Carlo Armiento and Jay O'Shea are the top scorers with three goals each.

With five goals and three assists, David Williams remains the visitors’ most outstanding performer in attack thus far this season.

We expect a high-scoring stalemate between Brisbane Roar and Perth Glory.

Prediction: Brisbane 2-2 Perth Glory

Brisbane vs Perth Glory Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brisbane to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Perth Glory to score - Yes

