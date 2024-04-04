Bristol Rovers vs Bolton Prediction and Betting Tips | April 6th 2024 

Bristol Rovers and Bolton Wanderers will battle for three points in a League One matchday 43 fixture on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a goalless draw at home to Shrewsbury on April Fool's Day.

Bolton, meanwhile, saw off Reading with a 5-2 home win. Aaron Collins scored a first-half brace and completed his hat-trick in the 77th minute. Jon Dadi Bodvarsson added a brace after the break while Lewis Wing and Paul Mukairu scored for the Royals.

The win saw the Trotters remain in third spot, having garnered 78 points from 41 games. Bristol are 14th with 51 points to show for their efforts in 40 games.

Bristol Rovers vs Bolton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 37th meeting between the two sides. Bolton have 14 wins to their name, and Bristol Rovers were victorious on 11 occasions while 11 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2023 when Bristol Rovers claimed a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games, including each of the last four, have witnessed goals at both ends.

Bristol Rovers are winless in their last five league games (three losses).

Five of Bolton Wanderers' last six league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Bristol Rovers' last six league games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bristol Rovers vs Bolton Prediction

We are in the home stretch of the League One season, with just four matchdays remaining. Bristol Rovers have nothing but pride left to play for, with safety already guaranteed while they are too far off the promotion spots.

Bolton, by contrast, still have a shot at promotion to the Championship. Ian Evatt's side are just five points off the automatic qualification spots with a game in hand. Anything other than a win here could put paid to their hopes of finishing in the top two.

The Horwich outfit have been poor on their travels in recent weeks, having not won any of their last six away games (three losses). We are backing Bolton to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-1 Bolton

Bristol Rovers vs Bolton Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bolton Wanderers to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half