British actor Darren Tassell to play Indian Men's team coach Stephen Constantine in an upcoming movie

What's the story?

In an upcoming movie, British actor Darren Tassell will play the role of Indian National Team coach Stephen Constantine. The movie is titled, Barefoot Warriors, and is expected to release later this year.

In case you didn't know...

Stephen Constantine is in his second stint as the manager of the Indian National Football Team.

Constantine began his coaching career with India's neighbors Nepal, before switching allegiances to the Blue Tigers in 2002. The London-born coach stayed as the coach of India for three years before he left for English Club Millwall in 2005.

Constantine coached Millwall for a year before returning to the international scene, coaching Malawi and Sudan. Club role beckoned the Brit once more as he moved to Cyprus to coach three different clubs in three consecutive years.

He coached Rwanda in 2014, before returning to India in 2015.

The heart of the matter

Although the movie will not specifically focus on Stephen Constantine, it will cover his second stint in Indian football. The focus will be on India's rapid rise under Constantine when the country leapfrogged almost eighty places in the FIFA World Rankings. Darren Tassell will play the role of Constantine.

COMING SOON:

Barefoot Warriors 🎥🎬 ⚽️

I play Stephen Constantine the National team manager of India in a lovely family film about the success of the Indian football team 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻



Fantastic for me as @StephenConstan was also the coach at my beloved @MillwallFC pic.twitter.com/vYSOiu0IMu — Darren Tassell (@darrentassell) July 20, 2018

Barefoot Warriors will also feature American actor Sean Faris. Faris has indeed played the lead role in a semi-sports feature film in the past- Never Back Down.

Indian actor Rajpal Yadav is also amongst the cast members. He will play a supporting character who goes by the name of 'Jogi'. The movie is directed by former actor Kavi Raz.

What's next?

Showing India under Constantine will be a topic of discussion, as many Indian football fans do not agree with his footballing ideology. However, the movie will not take too much time to focus on the present day but will instead concentrate on Indian Football team's heroics at the 1948 Olympics Games.