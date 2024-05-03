British broadcasters take jibe at Jurgen Klopp after his comments about them in recent Liverpool press conference

TNT Sports have hilariously reacted to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's recent comments about the British broadcasters.

TNT Sports, the Premier League's broadcasters, have regularly wanted 12:30 pm BST kick-off games. Klopp's side have routinely featured in those games despite having European football or other domestic games mid-week.

The Liverpool manager unleashed on TNT Sports due to this, saying in a recent press conference (via Mirror):

"I had a discussion only the other day with colleagues from our favourite TV channel which I will definitely not watch again, TNT, and said it's always a coversation they have, saying they pay you, they give money to football. It's not like that. I really don't see it like that, it's exactly the other way around, football pays them."

Klopp then jokingly added that he would be open to working for TNT as a pundit after leaving the Reds at the end of the season. He said:

"I speak Engllish. I could do it."

TNT Sports have since released a hilarious meme on social media, which has gone viral.

Check out the meme below:

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offers advice to TNT Sports

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has advised TNT Sports to support football and the players. He has urged them not to become a money squeezer from the business.

Speaking in a recent press conference, Klopp said (via Mirror):

"They can pay all of you, it's all fibe. You have to become a part of football again, and not just the squeezer. That's it, that's a little advice from an old man on his way out. I will watch a lot of football, but not all because people can survive without matchdays from time to time, definitely."

Klopp further highlighted the schedule pressure in English football, stating that no English club managed to reach a European final this season despite the EPL being considered the greatest league in the world by consensus.