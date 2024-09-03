British Virgin Islands vs Cayman Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th September 2024

British Virgin Islands will welcome Cayman Islands at Truman Bodden Sports Complex in the CONCACAF Nations League on Wednesday. The sides are set to meet for the third time in this competition.

British Virgin Islands vs Cayman Islands Preview

Both teams are placed in Group C of League C alongside Saint Kitts and Nevis. British Virgin Islands are in search of a promotion ticket to League B. They have competed only in League C, claiming their first CONCACAF Nations League win in the previous edition. They have appeared in all three editions since 2019-20.

The Nature Boys will enter this game on the back of two consecutive defeats, against Guatemala (3-0) and Dominican Republic (4-0) in the World Cup qualifiers. The hosts have won twice in their last 10 matches in all competitions. They will take confidence from their two previous homes wins into Wednesday’s clash.

Cayman Islands are also stuck in League C and are yet to progress beyond this division. However, they boast five wins across their previous three participations. Like the hosts, the visitors’ main objective is to qualify for League B and possibly reach the Nations League Finals. However, they need to emerge from this phase before anything.

The visitors have won only two games in their last 16 outings, losing 10 times. They have won once in their last 10 matches on the road in all competitions, losing six times. Cayman Islands’ last trip to the British Virgin Islands ended in a 1-1 draw. They are yet to lose to the hosts in all competitions.

British Virgin Islands vs Cayman Islands Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met three times, with Cayman Islands winning once while the other two games ended in draws.

British Virgin Islands have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

British Virgin Islands have scored just one goal and conceded 10 in their last five matches.

Cayman Islands have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

British Virgin Islands have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches, while Cayman Islands have won twice and lost thrice. Form Guide: British Virgin Islands – L-L-W-D-L, Cayman Islands – L-W-L-L-W.

British Virgin Islands vs Cayman Islands Prediction

British Virgin Islands will seek to exploit home advantage despite their uninspiring form. A home loss could spell trouble for them going forward.

Cayman Islands have more experience in this competition than the hosts but their away form is cause for concern.

British Virgin Islands are expected to prevail based on home advantage.

Prediction: British Virgin Islands 2-1 Cayman Islands

British Virgin Islands vs Cayman Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – British Virgin Islands to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: British Virgin Islands to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cayman Islands to score - Yes

