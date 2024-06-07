British Virgin Islands vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th June 2024 

British Virgin Islands host Guatemala at the A. O. Shirley Recreation Ground in Road Town on Saturday in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The sides have been drawn alongside Jamaica, Dominican Republic and Dominica in Group E.

Ranked 207th in the world, British Virgin Islands are one of the five weakest sides in the world. They managed to reach the second round of these qualifers after overcoming 208th-placed US Virgin Islands 4-2 on penalties, as the minnows drew 1-1 on aggregate.

On the other hand, Guatemala began their second round of the qualifiers with a 6-0 drubbing of Dominica on Wednesday. Alejandro Galindo struck a brace, whereas Allen Yanes, Rubio Rubin, Jose Martinez and Jose Morales all scored apiece to give the Chapines a thumping opening game victory.

It also extended their unbeaten run to three games in all competitions, having begun the 2024 calendar year, with back-to-back defeats. Luis Fernando Tena's side will be looking to build on this momentum when they take on the British Virgin Islands in their second qualifier game, followed by which is a friendly game to reigning world champions Argentina.

British Virgin Islands vs Guatemala Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There has been just one prior clash between the sides before, coming in March 2021 when Guatemala beat British Virgin Islands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier

Guatemala are unbeaten in their last four official games, keeping a clean sheet in three

Despite ranking among the five weakest sides in the world, British Virgin Islands are unbeaten in their last five games; Puerto Rico were their last conquerors in March 2023, when they beat the Nature Boys 3-1 in the Nations League

Guatemala are ranked 108th in the world whereas British Virgin Islands are on 207

British Virgin Islands vs Guatemala Prediction

Guatemala have slowly picked up the pace following a turbulent start to 2024, and their opening qualifier win, a 6-0 shellacking of Dominica, added more wind to their sails. British Virgin Islands lack the talent and experience to compete against them, and could be in for another heavy loss, just as they did over three years ago.

Prediction: British Virgin Islands 0-3 Guatemala

British Virgin Islands vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Guatemala

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No