British Virgin Islands host Puerto Rico at the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in the Concacaf Nations League on Thursday (March 23).

Both teams are in the CONCACAF Nations League Group D of League C. At stake is promotion to League B and a ticket to the Gold Cup preliminaries. Virgin Islands have played three games, drawing twice and losing once, and sit bottom of the group with two points.

The Nature Boy are yet to participate in the Gold Cup since its launch in 1991. This will be their second appearance in the Nations League. They were unable to move above League C on their debut in 2019-20. In the reverse fixture against Puerto Rico last June, the hosts were trashed 6-0.

Puerto Rico, meanwhile, sit atop Group D with six points following wins over Cayman Islands and British Virgin Islands. The visitors have a game in hand - the return fixture against Cayman Islands slated for the final matchday. Captain Ricardo Rivera and Co. will look to celebrate their qualification in Road Town.

Los Boricuas have earned promotion to League B alongside a ticket to the Gold Cup preliminaries following their unassailable lead in the standings. They're also highly favoured to prevail over Cayman Islands in their last game. Virgin Islands will look to exploit home advantage against Puerto Rico in this contest.

British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both teams have met only once, with Puerto Rico emerging 6-0 winners.

Virgin Islands have conceded 21 goals in their last five games, scoring twice.

Virgin Islands have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home games.

Puerto Rico have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road outings.

Virgin Islands have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five games, while Puerto Rico have won four times and drawn once.

Form Guide: British Virgin Islands – L-D-D-L-L; Puerto Rico – W-W-W-W-L

British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico Prediction

Troy Caesar and Wilson, who boast one goal apiece, may try to make a statement in front of home fans. However, motivation appears to have waned, as it's a dead rubber.

Ricardo Rivera, second on the scoring chart with four goals, is eying the top spot held by Ayrton Cicilia (five goals) from Bonaire. Puerto Rico should take this one.

Prediction: British Virgin Islands 1-3 Puerto Rico

British Virgin Islands vs Puerto Rico Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Puerto Rico

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Puerto Rico to score first – Yes

Tip 4: British Virgin Islands - Yes

