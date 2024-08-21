“Bro come on you see your team is losing and playing like this?” - When ex-teammate opened up on Lionel Messi mocking him about watching English club

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye once revealed how Lionel Messi teased him about how the Toffees struggled in the Premier League in the past. The Merseyside club has fought for its survival in recent seasons but remains in the English top flight.

Gueye spent three years with Paris Saint-Germain, signing from the Tofees for €30 million in 2019 before making his return to the Premier League side in 2022 for €4 million. He played alongside the legendary striker for one season, winning Ligue 1 with him in Paris.

Speaking to The Mirror in February, the Senegalese midfielder said:

“It was difficult in the last year, we keep supporting, we believed. I remember [Julian] Draxler every time we lose, he would go, 'You see your team, they are not good!' and I would say, 'We will survive.' So the day we survived against Crystal Palace he said, 'You were lucky,' and I said, 'I told you.' I told him to come to Everton but he hasn't listened!”

Trending

Gueye concluded, saying:

“Mbappe, yeah he would watch. He liked to watch every game. Messi, no. It was difficult for me because we were losing a lot and he would say, 'Bro come on you see your team is losing and playing like this?' but it was funny. I used to send Seamus Coleman, Mason Holgate and Jordan Pickford messages 'Bro, please do it!' It was important for me to support and show I was there for them.”

At 34, Gueye is now in the twilight of his career and heading into the final year of his contract with the Premier League side. Lionel Messi is also still playing, turning out for Inter Miami in the MLS at 37.

Lionel Messi and Idrissa Gueye's time together for PSG

Legendary forward Lionel Messi and Senegal international Idrissa Gueye played together for a year in Paris for French giants Paris Saint-Germain. The duo helped the team to Ligue 1 glory, but could not secure continental glory for the Parisians.

Gueye played 33 times for Le Parisiens, scoring four times and assisting once in all competitions. His tally was bettered by the legendary forward, who bagged 11 goals and 15 assists in 34 games across all competitions.

Their time together ended after the 2022 season when Gueye returned to Everton in a cut-price deal. Lionel Messi would also leave the French giants for free at the end of his contract to join his current side Inter Miami.

Gueye made 111 appearances for PSG which saw him bag seven goals and six assists. Messi played 75 times for the Paris-based club, scoring 32 goals and assisting 35 more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback