Bromley vs Ipswich Town Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th August 2025

Ipswich Town travel to Hayes Lane on Tuesday for their first-round clash against Bromley in the 2025-26 EFL Cup. The Tractor Boys began their new campaign at the weekend in the EFL Championship with a 1-1 draw to Birmingham City.

Jay Stansfield fired the Blues in front after 55 minutes into the clash, and it almost earned them all three points, until George Hirst fired in a penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage time to make it 1-1.

Having been relegated from the Premier League last season, Kieran McKenna's side start anew in the second division with the hope of returning to the top flight next year.

For now, their attention turns towards the domestic cup, where Ipswich haven't lost out in the first round in the last two editions. After marching all the way to the fourth round in 2023, their best return in 13 years, the Suffolk outfit were beaten in the second round by AFC Wimbledon last year.

But against a side that plies its trade in the fourth tier, Ipswich will be confident of their chances, although Bromley are coming into the fixture on the back of a narrow 2-0 win over Barnet in League Two. Michael Cheek and Nicke Kabamba struck apiece in either half to give the side all three points, as Bromley recovered from their opening-day stalemate in style.

Bromley vs Ipswich Town Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official clash between Bromley and Ipswich Town.

After back-to-back first-round exits in 2021 and 2022, Ipswich Town have progressed beyond this stage in their next two.

Bromley are making only their second appearance in the EFL Cup. Their debut last year ended in the first round against AFC Wimbledon.

The Ravens have kept clean sheets in both their official games of the 2025-26 season so far: 0-0 vs Shrewsbury Town and 2-0 vs Barnet.

Bromley vs Ipswich Town Prediction

Ipswich Town can expect a tough run for their money here against Bromley, whose stoic defense is yet to be breached. But their inexperience is a factor too, something that the visitors will be looking to exploit, and Ipswich Town could come away victorious in this encounter.

Prediction: Bromley 0-2 Ipswich Town

Bromley vs Ipswich Town Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ipswich Town to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

