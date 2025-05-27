Brommapojkarna vs Djurgarden Prediction and Betting Tips | May 29th 2025 

Brommapojkarna and Djurgarden will battle for three points in a rescheduled Swedish Allsvenskan matchday six clash on Thursday (May 29th). The game will be played at Grimsta IP.
The home side will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat they suffered against AIK at the same venue over the weekend. They were handed a golden opportunity to take the lead when they were awarded a 21st-minute penalty but Daleho Irandust fluffed his lines from 12 yards out. Johan Hove broke the deadlock in the 44th minute and his side held on to claim all three points despite being reduced to 10 men in the 78th minute.
Djurgarden, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Hacken. Both goals were scored in the second half, with Simon Gustafson putting the visitors ahead in the 50th minute while August Priske equalized in the 63rd.
The stalemate left the Iron Stoves in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from 10 games. Brommapojkarna are 12th on 10 points.
Brommapojkarna vs Djurgarden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Djurgarden have nine wins from the last 19 head-to-head games. Brommarpojkarna were victorious six times.
- Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Djurgarden claimed a 2-1 home win.
- The last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Brommapojkarna have won just one of the last eight head-to-head games (six losses).
- Five of Djurgarden's last seven league games have been level at the break.
- Brommapojkarna's last six games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
Brommapojkarna vs Djurgarden Prediction
Brommapojkarna are coming into this game on a four-game losing streak, having not lost any of the preceding four, winning three. They have also struggled in this fixture over the last few years.
Things are not much better for Djurgarden. Jani Honkavaara's side would have had lofty ambitions of competing for the title and continental places at the start of the season but the reality has been starkly different.
They have won just one of their last seven games across competitions, losing four. Their 49-year-old manager has some credit in the bank, having overseen a semifinal run in the Conference League but questions will start to be asked of his job if results domestically don't improve.
We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win and goals at both ends.
Prediction: Brommapojkarna 1-2 Djurgarden
Brommapojkarna vs Djurgarden Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Djurgarden to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half