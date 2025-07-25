Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26th 2025

The Swedish Allsvenskan returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Brommapojkarna and Malmo go head-to-head at 3Arena on Saturday. Ulf Kristiansson’s men have failed to win their last seven home games against Malmo (4L, 3D) since July 2009 and will be looking to end this 16-year run.

Brommapojkarna were left spitting feathers last Sunday when they fell to a 3-2 defeat against Hammarby after blowing their two-goal lead in the second half.

Kristiansson’s side had won their previous three games, seeing off Dogerfors, Norrkoping and Oster, having lost each of the six games preceding that run.

Brommapojkarna have picked up 19 points from their 16 Allsvenskan matches so far to sit 10th in the standings, six points above the dotted line.

Meanwhile, Malmo placed one foot in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League in midweek as they picked up a 4-1 victory over Latvian outfit RFS at the LNK Sporta Parks.

Henrik Rydstrom’s men have won five back-to-back games and are unbeaten in their last seven matches across all competitions, picking up six wins and two draws since May’s penalty-shootout defeat against Hacken in the Swedish Cup final.

Malmo have won eight of their 17 Allsvenskan matches so far while losing three and claiming six draws to collect 30 points and sit third in the table, 10 points off league leaders Mjallby.

Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having won 14 of the last 19 meetings between the two teams.

Brommapojkarna have managed just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Malmo are unbeaten in their last five away matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since losing 1-0 at Goteborg on May 25.

Brommapojkarna have netted the joint-highest number of goals amongst the teams in the bottom half of the table (21) while allowing 22 in at the opposite end of the pitch.

Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Prediction

The last eight meetings between Brommapojkarna and Malmo have seen a combined 27 goals, and we anticipate another action-packed contest at 3Arena.

While Brommapojkarna will be looking to return to winning ways, Malmo are currently firing on all cylinders and we are backing them to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Brommapojkarna 1-3 Malmo

Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in their last five encounters)

