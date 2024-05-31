Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2024

Brommapojkarna and Malmo kick off round 12 of the Swedish Allsvenskan when they square off at the Grimsta IP Stadium on Saturday (June 1). Henrik Rydstrom’s men are unbeaten in 16 games against the hosts.

Brommapojkarna were denied consecutive league wins in the new campaign, as they could only salvage a 1-1 draw with Vasteras last Sunday. That followed a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norrkoping on May 19, which snapped their five-match winless run.

With 14 points from 11 matches, Brommapojkarna are 10th in the Allsvenskan, level on points with 11th-placed Varnamo.

Meanwhile, Malmo maintained the fine run of results, as they fought from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Elfsborg last weekend.

Arber Zeneli struck in the ninth minute to put Elfsborg ahead, but goals from Hugo Bolin and Isaac Thelin helped Malmo turn the game ob its head.

Rydstrom’s men have won all but one of their last five games, with a 2-2 draw at Hacken on May 20 being the exception. With 31 points from 12 matches, Malmo are at the summit of the league table, six points above second-placed Djurgarden.

Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Malmo have been imperious in the fixture, claiming 13 wins in the last 16 meetings.

Rydstrom’s men have won their last six games, scoring 15 goals and conceding four, since a 1-1 draw in July 2014.

Brommapojkarna have won one of their six competitive home games since March, losing three.

Malmo are unbeaten in all but one of their last eight away games across competitions, winning six.

Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Prediction

Malmo will be licking their lips as they take on a strugging Brommapojkarna side who have won just one league game at home this season.

Meanwhile, Rydstrom’s men have enjoyed the better of this fixture and should extend their dominance over the hosts.

Prediction: Brommapojkarna 1-3 Malmo

Brommapojkarna vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Malmo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in their last five meetings.)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five matchups.)