Brommapojkarna vs Norrkoping Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Brommapojkarna and Norrkoping will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan round 18 clash on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Grimsta IP.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 defeat to Malmo at the same venue last weekend. They went behind to Hugo Bolin's 15th-minute strike while Victor Lind drew the game level in the 23rd minute. The 22-year-old put the hosts ahead 10 minutes into the second half, but Otto Rosengren equalized for the visitors while Eric Bjorkander's own goal settled the contest.

Norrkoping, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw away to Degerfors.

The respective results left both sides level in the standings, having each garnered 19 points from 17 games.

Brommapojkarna vs Norrkoping Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have five wins apiece in the last 12 head-to-head games, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in July 2025 when Brommapojkarna claimed a 1-0 away win.

Four of Brommapojkarna's last six league games have produced three goals or more.

Norrkoping have won just one of their last seven games (three draws).

Brommapojkarna have lost five of their last six home games (one win).

Six of Norrkoping's last seven away games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brommapojkarna are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games (four wins).

Brommapojkarna vs Norrkoping Prediction

Brommapojkarna have lost their last two league games, having won the preceding three on the bounce. Their games at home have tended to be keenly contested, with five of the last seven games in front of their fans having been decided by a one-goal margin.

Norrkoping have struggled in this fixture over the last few years. They enter the game as the underdogs and are winless in their last three games on their travels.

There is little to choose from between the two sides. Although one side could nick a win, we back the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brommapojkarna 1-1 Norrkoping

Brommapojkarna vs Norrkoping Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

