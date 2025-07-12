Brommapojkarna vs Oster Prediction and Betting Tips | July 13th 2025 

Brommapojkarna and Oster will battle for three points in a Swedish Allsvenskan matchday 15 clash on Sunday (13th July). The game will be played at Grinsta IP.

The hosts will be looking to build on the 1-0 away victory they registered over Norrkoping last weekend. The game seemed destined to finish as a goalless stalemate but second-half substitute Daleho Irandust broke the deadlock in the 88th minute to settle the contest.

Oster, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to Mjallby. Jacob Bergstrom's 66th-minute strike settled the contest.

The loss left the Vaxjo outfit in 15th spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from 14 games. Brommapojkarna are 10th with 16 points to their name.

Brommapojkarna vs Oster Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Both sides have three wins apiece from the last 12 head-to-head games while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

This will be their first meeting since October 2022 when Oster claimed a 4-1 home win in the Suprettan.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Oster's loss to Mjallby ended their five-game unbeaten run (three draws).

Five of Brommapojkarna's last six league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Four of Oster's last five games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Brommapojkarna have lost five of their last six home games (one win).

Brommapojkarna vs Oster Prediction

Brommapojkarna have won their last two games on the bounce, having lost the preceding six. This has seen them steer clear of the dropzone, albeit they are just three points above the bottom three. BP have struggled at home, losing their last four games in front of their fans. Furthermore, they have the worst home record in the league, having garnered just three points in six home games.

Oster, for their part, boosted their survival hopes with a five-game winning run. That streak came crashing down and they are just one point away from safety. Five of their last six away games have produced less than three goals.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have ended in a share of the spoils. We back the hosts to claim a narrow win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Brommapojkarna 1-0 Oster

Brommapojkarna vs Oster Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brommapojkarna to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

