Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | May 4th 2025

The action continues in round 29 of the Danish Superliga as Brondby play host to FC Copenhagen at the Brondby Stadion on Sunday. Frederik Birk Christensen’s men have failed to win their last six home games against the Lions and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Brondby were involved in a six-goal thriller last Wednesday when they played out a 3-3 draw against Silkeborg in the first leg of their Danish Cup semi-final clash.

Christensen’s side now turn their focus to the Superliga, where they are unbeaten in the six games in the championship round, claiming four wins and two draws while scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets so far.

Brondby currently sit third in the league standings with 47 points from their 28 games, two points above fourth-placed Randers, just outside the European qualifying places.

Meanwhile, Copenhagen placed one foot in the cup final last time out, as they secured a 1-0 victory over Viborg in the first leg of the other semi-final tie at the Viborg Stadion.

The Lions return to action in the league, where they have won four of their six championship-round games so far while suffering defeats against Brondby and Midtjylland, respectively.

With 53 points from 28 Superliga matches, Copenhagen currently lead the way at the top of the standings, one point above second-placed Midtjylland with four games to go.

Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 47 wins from the last 107 meetings between the sides, Copenhagen boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Brondby have picked up 31 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 29 occasions.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last six visits to the Brondby Stadion, picking up three wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in October 2021.

Brondby are on a run of eight consecutive home games without defeat, claiming four wins and four draws since February’s 3-2 loss against Varnamo.

Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

With just four games left to go, Brondby and Copenhagen find themselves separated by just five points in the race for the league title, and Sunday’s clash could potentially determine who secures the crown.

While we expect both sides to go all out at the Brondby Stadion, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Brondby 2-2 FC Copenhagen

Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last six meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last six clashes between the two teams)

