Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Brondby and FC Copenhagen will battle for three points in a Danish Superliga matchday eight clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at Brondby Stadion.

Ad

The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 3-1 defeat they suffered to Midtjylland at the same venue before the international break. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Aral Simsir breaking the deadlock for the visitors at the hour-mark while Sho Fukuda equalized with two minutes left in regulation time. However, Dario Osorio and Denil Castillo scored two goals deep into injury time to help Midtjylland claim all three points.

Ad

Trending

Copenhagen, meanwhile, thrashed Randers 5-1 away from home in their last outing. They were 4-0 up at the break, with Marcos Lopez, Youssoufa Moukoko, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Elias Achouri scoring a goal each. Florian Danho and Yoram Zague scored second half goals for Randers and Copenhagen, respectively.

The win left the Lions at the summit of the standings, having garnered 16 points from seven games. Brondby are fourth on 12 points.

Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Copenhagen have 57 wins from the last 121 head-to-head games. Brondby were victorious 36 times while 28 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in Maty 2025 when Copenhagen claimed a 3-0 away win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Copenhagen's last five games across competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Brondby are winless in their last four games, losing the last three on the bounce.

Copenhagen are unbeaten in their last six games across competitions (four wins).

Ad

Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Prediction

Brondby won four of their opening five league games of the season but their form has dipped since then.

Copenhagen's title defense has gotten off to a good start and they hold a one-point lead at the summit of the standings. They will kick-start their UEFA Champions League campaign this term with Bayer Leverkusen's visit next Thursday.

The odds are stacked against Brondby, who have won just one of the last 12 head-to-head games, losing eight times. Backing this trend to continue with a narrow win for the visitors.

Ad

Prediction: Brondby 1-2 FC Copenhagen

Brondby vs FC Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Copenhagen to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More