Brondby vs Midtjylland Prediction and Betting Tips | May 19th 2025

Midtjylland will be looking to move top of the Danish Superliga table when they visit the Brondby Stadion to face Brondby on Monday. Frederik Birk Christensen’s men find themselves in a two-way race with Randers for the Conference League playoff spot and will aim to secure maximum points here.

Brondby were left red-faced in their push for European qualification as they played out a 2-2 draw with Nordsjaelland last weekend after conceding an 88th-minute equalizer.

With that result, Christensen’s side have failed to win their last five games across all competitions, claiming three draws and losing twice, including a 2-1 defeat against Silkeborg in the Danish Cup on May 7.

Brondby have picked up 48 points in the Superliga this season to sit fourth in the championship round table, level on points with third-placed Randers in the Conference League playoff spot.

Meanwhile, Midtjylland failed to climb to the summit of the standings last time out as they played out a 1-1 draw with Copenhagen in their top-of-the-table clash at Parken Stadium.

Thomas Thomasberg’s men had picked up three wins from their previous four outings, including back-to-back victories over Nordsjaelland and AGF on home turf.

Midtjylland currently sit second in the Superliga championship round table, one point behind first-placed Copenhagen heading into the final two games.

Brondby vs Midtjylland Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 45 wins from the last 95 meetings between the sides, Brondby boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Midtjylland have picked up 27 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 23 occasions.

Brondby are on a run of four consecutive victories over Thomasberg’s men, scoring 10 goals and keeping three clean sheets since a 3-2 loss in May 2024.

Midtjylland have failed to win six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of February.

Brondby vs Midtjylland Prediction

Given the stakes of Monday’s game for Brondby and Midtjylland, we expect both sides to go all out at the Brondby Stadion as they look to secure maximum points.

However, we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brondby 2-2 Midtjylland

Brondby vs Midtjylland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of Midtjylland’s last seven outings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of the visitors’ last seven games)

