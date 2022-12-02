Brondby vs Tenerife Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4, 2022 

Brondby will take on Tenerife in a club friendly on Sunday (December 4).

The Spanish team are coming off a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Oviedo at home in the Segunda Division in midweek. David Costas scored the decisive goal for the visitors in the 62nd minute, which saw Tenerife drop to 15th spot in the standings.

Brondby, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Millwall in a friendly last week. Both goals came after the break, with Mathias Kvistgaarden scoring a late equaliser to cancel out Murray Wallace's 50th-minute opener for the English side.

Tenerife will hope to get their campaign back on track with a positive result before hosting Alaves in the league on Wednesday. This will be Brondby's final exhibition game of the year before their pre-season friendlies against Naestved, Hvidovre and Elfsborg next year.

They currently sit in tenth spot in the Danish Superliga and need an improvement in their form when league action resumes next year.

Brondby vs Tenerife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first friendly between the two teams. They squared off in the quarterfinal of the 1996-97 UEFA Europa League, where Tenerife progressed with a 2-1 aggregate win.

Tenerife have lost their last two league games, winning their last three games across competitions.

Brondby ended the first half of the Super Liga season with three draws in their last five league games.

Tenerife have drawn one, lost one and won one of their five friendlies this year. Brondby have managed two wins and as many draws in their seven friendlies in 2022.

Brondby have scored in all seven friendlies this year.

Brondby vs Tenerife Prediction

Tenerife's two-game losing streak in the league has seen them plummet down the standings, so this friendly is a chance for them to build their confidence.

Brondby, meanwhile, have also not been in the best of form domestically but would have been buoyed by their late equaliser against Millwall.

Although either team could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Brondby 1-1 Tenerife

Brondby vs Tenerife Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

