Brondby vs Vejle Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Brondby return to action in Danish Superliga when they play host to Vejle at the Brondby Stadion on Sunday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Ivan Prelec’s visitors picking up a comfortable home victory over Odense Boldklub.Meanwhile, Brondby’s quest to reach the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages suffered a crushing blow on Thursday, when they fell to a 3-0 defeat against Vikingur in the first leg of their third qualifying round clash in Iceland.This came after a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Viborg in the Superliga last Sunday, a result which saw their nine-game unbeaten run, including friendlies, (7W, 2D) come to an end.Brondby have picked up six points from the first three games of the new league campaign and will be looking to put together an early season form as they eye a first title win since 2021.On the other hand, Vejle turned in an attacking show of class last Friday, when they cruised to a 4-0 victory over Odense Boldklub at the Vejle Stadium.Prior to that, Prelec’s men kicked off the new Superliga campaign with a 1-1 stalemate against Randers on July 20, six days before losing 2-0 at the hands of Copenhagen.Vejle have come into the new league season looking to improve on their performance from last term, where they finished fourth in the relegation round table, just one point above the drop zone.Brondby vs Vejle Head-To-Head and Key NumbersBrondby have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture, having picked 15 wins from the previous 26 meetings between the two teams.Vejle have picked up just three wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.Brondby are unbeaten in their last six Superliga home games against Prelec’s men, picking up four wins and two draws since November 2008.Vejle have lost just two of their most recent eight league matches while claiming four wins and two draws since late April.Brondby vs Vejle PredictionStill licking their wounds from their humbling Conference League qualifying defeat, Brondby will head into Sunday’s clash looking to bounce back and restore some pride.Vejle have enjoyed a solid start to the new league campaign but we predict Brondby will make the most of their home advantage and secure a morale-boosting result ahead of next week's return leg against Vikingur.Prediction: Brondby 3-1 VejleBrondby vs Vejle Betting TipsTip 1: Result - Brondby to winTip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Brondby’s last five outings)Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the hosts’ last five matches)