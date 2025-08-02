Brondby vs Viborg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2025

Brondby and Viborg bring round three of the Danish Superliga to an end when they lock horns at the Brondby Stadion on Sunday. Nickolai Konig Lund’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the home side, having failed to win the last five meetings between the two teams since April 2023.
Brondby booked their spot in the third qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday when they secured a 1-0 victory over Torshavn to complete a 2-1 aggregate victory over the Faroe Islands outfit.
Frederik Birk Christensen’s side now turn their focus to the Danish Superliga, where they have flown out of the blocks this season, picking up two wins from their opening two matches.
Brondby kicked off the season with a commanding 3-0 victory over Silkeborg on July 20, one week before edging out Nordsjaelland 1-0 at the Right to Dream Park.
As for Viking, they were denied their first win of the new league term last Sunday when they fell to a disappointing 3-1 loss against newly-promoted Odense Boldklub.
Before that, Lund’s men kicked off the campaign with a somewhat disappointing 3-2 home defeat at the hands of Copenhagen on July 18.
Next up for Viborg is the stern challenge of going up against an opposing side whom they have failed to get the better of in their last five attempts since a 3-0 victory in April 2023.
Brondby vs Viborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 25 wins from the last 53 meetings between the sides, Brondby hold a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Viborg have picked up 10 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 18 occasions.
- Brondby are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 competitive home games in 2025, picking up five wins and four draws since the turn of the year.
- Viborg have lost just one of their last seven Superliga away matches while claiming two wins and four draws since the start of March.
Brondby vs Viborg Prediction
Looking at recent meetings between Brondby and Viborg, we can expect a goal-fest at the Brondby Stadion this weekend. While Viborg have stumbled into the new campaign, Christensen’s men have hit their stride early on and we fancy them to extend their dominance in this fixture.
Prediction: Brondby 3-1 Viborg
Brondby vs Viborg Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Brondby to win
Tip 2: First to score - Brondby (The hosts have opened the scoring in four of their lasts five games against Viborg)
Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five encounters)