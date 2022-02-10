Brondby vs Zenit St. Petersburg prediction, preview, team news and more | The Atlantic Cup 2022

Brondby and Zenit St. Petersburg go head-to-head at the Brøndby Stadium in round three of the Atlantic Cup on Friday.

The Russian outfit kicked off their campaign with an impressive win over Midtjylland and will look to keep the ball rolling.

Brondby failed to make it two wins from two in the Atlantic Cup as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Brentford Under-23 on Tuesday.

Prior to that, they kicked off their campaign with a hard-earned 2-1 victory over 10-man Vålerenga IF.

Brondby are currently fifth in the Atlantic Cup standings, level on points with Friday’s opponents.

Meanwhile, Zenit got their cup campaign underway with a 1-0 win over Midtjylland last Thursday.

This followed a fine run in their mid-season friendly fixtures, where they picked up two wins and one draw from three games.

Zenit, who are currently first in the Russian Premier League standings, head into Friday’s game unbeaten in 11 straight games, claiming five wins and six draws in that time.

Brondby vs Zenit St. Petersburg Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came back in 2016, when Zenit claimed a 2-0 victory in a friendly fixture.

Brondby Form Guide: W-L-W-W-L

Zenit St. Petersburg Form Guide: D-W-D-W-W

Brondby vs Zenit St. Petersburg Team News

Brondby

The hosts head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Zenit St. Petersburg

Zenit remain without the services of Brazilian midfielder Wendel, who has been out with an injury since December.

Injured: Wendel

Suspended: None

Brondby vs Zenit St. Petersburg Predicted XI

Brøndby Predicted XI (5-3-2): Thomas Mikkelsen; Christian Friedrich, Rasmus Wikström, Frederik Alves, Ngoyi Tshiembe, Blas Riveros; Mathias Greve, Joe Bell, Anis Ben Slimane; Carl Björk, Oskar Fallenius

Zenit Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniil Odoevski; Aleksei Sutormin, Dmitri Chistyakov, Nuraly Alip, Douglas Santos; Magomed Ozdoev, Daler Kuzyaev; Malcom, Claudinho, Andrey Mostovoy; Artem Dzyuba

Brondby vs Zenit St. Petersburg Prediction

While Brondby will be looking to return to winning ways, standing in their way is an opposing side who are unbeaten in 11 consecutive games.

Zenit have been impressive at the attacking end of the pitch and we predict they will maintain their fine scoring form and come away with the win.

Prediction: Brondby 1-3 Zenit St. Petersburg

Edited by Peter P