Brest vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7 2024

Brest face off with Metz in a Ligue 1 game at the Stade Francis-le-Ble this Sunday (April 7).

High-flying Brest currently sit in 2nd place in the table and are still pushing hard for UEFA Champions League qualification. Metz, meanwhile, are in 17th place and are beginning to look doomed to relegation.

So which of these sides will pick up some valuable points this weekend?

Brest vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brest have won their last two games against Metz, both times winning 0-1. Interestingly, though, Metz have come out on top in their last two visits to the Stade Francis-le-Ble, last falling to defeat there in 2019.

After collecting just one point from their previous two games, Brest got back to their winning ways last weekend by overcoming struggling Lorient. This win has put them seven points clear of fifth place, meaning Champions League football is all but secured for next season.

Metz, on the other hand, suffered a 2-5 humiliation at the hands of Monaco last weekend. The loss was their second in a row, and ended any hope of a mini-revival that started with two wins in early March.

Brest's defensive record this season has been phenomenal. They have conceded just 20 goals, three fewer than league leaders Paris St. Germain.

Despite their success, Brest's discipline this season has not been good. They have seen the most yellow cards in Ligue 1 with a total of 64, a contrast to Metz who have had the fewest with 40.

Brest vs Metz Prediction

Given Brest's strong run this season and Metz's awful form in recent weeks, including their poor result against Monaco last weekend, this one should be easy to predict.

Essentially, Metz just don't appear to have the attacking talent to worry Brest's strong defence, and while Les Pirates aren't the most free-scoring side, they should be able to crack the away team at some point.

Don't expect too many goals, but this one should be a comfortable home win that plunges Metz into further trouble.

Prediction: Brest 2-0 Metz

Brest vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brest win.

Tip 2: Brest to keep a clean sheet - Yes (Brest's last nine wins have seen them keep a clean sheet).

Tip 3: Game to feature fewer than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been under 2.5 goals scored in 7 of Brest's last 8 games).