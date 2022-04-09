Brugge Kortrijk vs Anderlecht prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22

Brugge Kortrijk and Anderlecht will battle for three points in a Belgian Jupiler League matchday 34 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 3-2 away defeat to Mechelen last weekend. Brugge Kortrijk twice came from behind to claim all three points, while Billel Messaoudi missed a second-half penalty for Kortrijk.

Anderlecht claimed maximum points with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Sporting Charleroi. Four different men got on the scoresheet for the purple and white, with three goals coming after the break.

The win saw them climb to fourth spot in the table with 61 points to show for their efforts in 33 matches. Kortrijk sit in 12th spot on 37 points.

Brugge Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head

Anderlecht have had 31 wins from their previous 49 matches against Kortrijk. Sunday's hosts were victorious on six occasions, while 12 fixtures in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2021 when Cristian Kouame scored a brace to guide Anderlecht to a 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Belgian Cup.

Kortrijk form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Anderlecht form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Brugge Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Team News

Kortrijk

Pape Habib Gueye, Faiz Selemanie, Kevin Vandendriessche, Kristof D'Haene, Rachid Alioui, Victor Topr and Jonah Osabutey are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Pape Habib Gueye, Faiz Selemanie, Kevin Vandendriessche, Kristof D'Haene, Rachid Alioui, Victor Topr, Jonah Osabutey

Suspension: None

Anderlecht

Lucas Lissens, Zeno Debast and Hannes Delcroix are all unavailable due to injuries. Majeed Ashimeru is a doubt for the trip to Kortrijk.

Injuries: Lucas Lissens, Zeno Debast, Hannes Delcroix

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Majeed Ashimeru

Brugge Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Predicted XI

Kortrijk (4-2-3-1): Marko Ilic (GK); Bryan Reynolds, Aleksandar Radovanovic, Trent Sainsbury, Nayel Mehssatou; Ante Palaversa, Abdelhak Kadri; Marlos Moreno, Amine Benchaib, Dylan Mbayo; Billel Messaoudi

Anderlecht (4-4-2): Hendrik van Crombrugge (GK); Sergio Gomez, Lisandro Magallan, Wesley Hoedt, Bogdan Mykhaylichenko; Yari Verschaeren, Kristian Arnstad, Josh Cullen, Lior Refaelov; Cristian Kouame, Joshua Zirkzee

Brugge Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Kortrijk are currently on a five-game losing streak and their poor run of form is unlikely to end against a rampant Anderlecht.

The visiting side are vastly superior and we are backing Vincent Kompany's side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kortrijk 0-3 Anderlecht

